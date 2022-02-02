Over 128.7 Million People in Indonesia Fully Vaccinated against COVID-19: Task Force

Meanwhile, 115,894 people received their first dose of covid-19 vaccine in the same period, bringing the number of people who are at least partially vaccinated against the coronavirus to 185,237,546.
To tackle the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Indonesian government plans to vaccinate more than 208 million people by early 2022.
COVID-19 UpdateThe Indonesian government recorded 17,895 COVID-19 cases today, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country to 4,387,286.
From Monday noon to Wednesday noon, the total number of recovered COVID-19 patients in the country increased by 5,110 to 4,148.804.
In the past 24 hours, Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 25 to 144,373.