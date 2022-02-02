English  
The Indonesian government plans to vaccinate more than 208 million people by early 2022. (Photo: MI/ M Irfan)
The Indonesian government plans to vaccinate more than 208 million people by early 2022. (Photo: MI/ M Irfan)

Over 128.7 Million People in Indonesia Fully Vaccinated against COVID-19: Task Force

English covid-19 indonesian government vaccine
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 02 February 2022 18:01
Jakarta: Some 81,977 people received their second of covid-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours, taking the number of fully vaccinated people to 128,737,666, Indonesia's covid-19 task force revealed on Wednesday.
 
Meanwhile, 115,894 people received their first dose of covid-19 vaccine in the same period, bringing the number of people who are at least partially vaccinated against the coronavirus to 185,237,546.
 
To tackle the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Indonesian government plans to vaccinate more than 208 million people by early 2022.

COVID-19 Update

The Indonesian government recorded 17,895 COVID-19 cases today, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country to 4,387,286.
 
From Monday noon to Wednesday noon, the total number of recovered COVID-19 patients in the country increased by 5,110 to 4,148.804.
 
In the past 24 hours, Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 25 to 144,373.

 
(WAH)
