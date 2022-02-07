Indonesia Records 26,121 New COVID-19 Cases, 82 Deaths

Jakarta: The Indonesian government today recorded 26,121 COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country to 4,542,601.
From Sunday noon to Monday noon, the total number of recovered COVID-19 patients in the country increased by 8,577 to 4,191,604.
In the past 24 hours, Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 82 to 144,636.
Earlier today, Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs and Investment Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan announced the Indonesian government decided to raise the level of community activity restrictions (PPKM) in Greater Jakarta region to 3 from 2.
Minister Luhut is the coordinator of the implementation of PPKM in the islands of Java and Bali.
Greater Jakarta region includes Jakarta Province, Bogor Regency, Bogor City, Depok City, Tangerang Regency, Tangerang City, South Tangerang City, Bekasi Regency and Bekasi City.