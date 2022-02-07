English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 82 to 144,636. (Photo: medcom.id)
Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 82 to 144,636. (Photo: medcom.id)

Indonesia Records 26,121 New COVID-19 Cases, 82 Deaths

English covid-19 indonesian government covid-19 cases
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 07 February 2022 17:17
Jakarta: The Indonesian government today recorded 26,121 COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country to 4,542,601.
 
From Sunday noon to Monday noon, the total number of recovered COVID-19 patients in the country increased by 8,577 to 4,191,604.
 
In the past 24 hours, Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 82 to 144,636.
 
Earlier today, Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs and Investment Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan announced the Indonesian government decided to raise the level of community activity restrictions (PPKM) in Greater Jakarta region to 3 from 2.
 
Minister Luhut is the coordinator of the implementation of PPKM in the islands of Java and Bali.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


Greater Jakarta region includes Jakarta Province, Bogor Regency, Bogor City, Depok City, Tangerang Regency, Tangerang City, South Tangerang City, Bekasi Regency and Bekasi City.
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Bali to Move Self-Quarantined COVID-19 Patients to Centralized Sites: Governor

Bali to Move Self-Quarantined COVID-19 Patients to Centralized Sites: Governor

English
bali
BPOM Issues Clinical Trial Permit for Merah Putih COVID-19 Vaccine

BPOM Issues Clinical Trial Permit for Merah Putih COVID-19 Vaccine

English
covid-19
Over 131.1 Million people in Indonesia Fully Vaccinated against COVID-19

Over 131.1 Million people in Indonesia Fully Vaccinated against COVID-19

English
covid-19
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Torres Jadi Penentu Kemenangan Borneo atas PS Tira-Persikabo
Olahraga

Torres Jadi Penentu Kemenangan Borneo atas PS Tira-Persikabo

Indonesia Kembali Diprediksi Masuk sebagai Negara Berpendapatan Menengah Atas
Ekonomi

Indonesia Kembali Diprediksi Masuk sebagai Negara Berpendapatan Menengah Atas

131,1 Juta Warga Tuntas Divaksinasi Lengkap per 7 Februari
Nasional

131,1 Juta Warga Tuntas Divaksinasi Lengkap per 7 Februari

Resmi, IIMS 2022 Diundur!
Otomotif

Resmi, IIMS 2022 Diundur!

Begini Tahap Uji Klinik Vaksin Merah Putih
Pendidikan

Begini Tahap Uji Klinik Vaksin Merah Putih

Mulai 21 Februari, Australia Buka Perbatasan untuk Semua Pemegang Visa
Internasional

Mulai 21 Februari, Australia Buka Perbatasan untuk Semua Pemegang Visa

Ayahnya Kalah Pertandingan Ping Pong, Dukungan Anak Desta Bikin Terharu
Hiburan

Ayahnya Kalah Pertandingan Ping Pong, Dukungan Anak Desta Bikin Terharu

Apple Berencana Ungkap iPhone SE 5G Bulan Maret
Teknologi

Apple Berencana Ungkap iPhone SE 5G Bulan Maret

Realisasi KPR Capai Rp465,55 Triliun, Ini Faktor Pendorongnya
Properti

Realisasi KPR Capai Rp465,55 Triliun, Ini Faktor Pendorongnya

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!