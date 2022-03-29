English  
Health Minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin (Photo: Metro TV)
Health Minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin (Photo: Metro TV)

Health Minister Highlights Improvement in COVID-19 Pandemic Handling in Indonesia

English health covid-19 pandemic indonesian government
Antara • 29 March 2022 11:13
Jakarta: Health Minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin drew attention to an improvement in the handling of the COVID-19 pandemic in Indonesia.
 
"Our handling of the pandemic continues to improve. The number of positive confirmed (cases) and daily mortality continues to decline," Sadikin remarked during a press conference "Dynamics of the Medical Profession" here on Monday.
 
Sadikin noted that the room occupancy rate in hospitals was currently below 10 percent and the positivity rate had returned to below five percent or normal.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


This achievement was possible due to the cooperation of all parties, Indonesians, and health workers.
 
"I want to thank all health workers for the dedication, hard work, and support to work together for and serve the community and make them lead healthier lives," he affirmed.
 
Sadikin emphasized that the contribution of health workers from various professions was significant in controlling the COVID-19 pandemic.
 
"Insya Allah, we will start the transition from pandemic to endemic," he noted.
 
To this end, Sadikin invited all parties, including health workers, to focus on the measures to control the pandemic and build a healthier Indonesian society.
 
He also remarked that President Joko Widodo had pressed for preparing a scenario to move from the COVID-19 pandemic to the endemic stage.
 
Sadikin believes that worldwide, the disease will eventually shift from pandemic to endemic, though it only needs preparation.
 
Referring to the history of pandemics in the world, several factors had always to be considered in transitioning to the endemic stage, he stated.
 
Meanwhile, Government spokesperson for COVID-19 Handling Wiku Adisasmito emphasized that the success of the transition from pandemic to endemic is determined by the safe behavior of the community during daily activities.
 
"Basically, the likelihood of COVID-19 transmission is inevitable. The best way to reduce the chances of transmission as much as possible is to close every opportunity of transmission, before, throughout, and afterward," he emphasized.
 
(WAH)
