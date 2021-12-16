English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 10 to 143,979
Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 10 to 143,979

Indonesia Records 213 New COVID-19 Cases, 10 Deaths

English covid-19 indonesian government covid-19 cases
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 16 December 2021 17:37
Jakarta: The Indonesian government today recorded 213 COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country to 4,259,857.
 
From Wednesday noon until Thursday noon, the total number of recovered COVID-19 patients in the country increased by 234 to 4,111,045.
 
In the same period, Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 10 to 143,979.
 
The Indonesian government has announced it has started COVID-19 vaccination drive for children aged 6 to 11 years old in December 2021.
 
The Indonesian government has alo set to target to disburse Sinovac vaccine for 26.5 million children in all over Indonesia with the first three areas implementing the program including Jakarta province, Banten province, and Depok city in West Java province.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


According to Spokesperson of the COVID-19 National Task Force Prof. Wiku Adisasmito, vaccination is not an absolute prerequisite for children to attend face-to-face learning at schools even though the vaccine can now be accessed by children 6 to 11 years old.
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
BI Maintains Key Rate at 3.5% amid Low Inflation

BI Maintains Key Rate at 3.5% amid Low Inflation

English
Bank Indonesia
UNICEF Concerned for Children as Typhoon Strikes Philippines

UNICEF Concerned for Children as Typhoon Strikes Philippines

English
philippines
Bogor Targets Completing Coverage of First COVID-19 Vaccine Dose among Children by Mid-January 2022

Bogor Targets Completing Coverage of First COVID-19 Vaccine Dose among Children by Mid-January 2022

English
covid-19
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Satgas Covid-19: Petugas Kebersihan Wisma Atlet Sembuh dari Varian Omicron
Nasional

Satgas Covid-19: Petugas Kebersihan Wisma Atlet Sembuh dari Varian Omicron

Kasus Covid-19 Melambung, Korsel Kembali Berlakukan Jam Malam
Internasional

Kasus Covid-19 Melambung, Korsel Kembali Berlakukan Jam Malam

Nia Ramadhani Menangis Sesenggukan Ungkap Alasan Pakai Narkoba
Hiburan

Nia Ramadhani Menangis Sesenggukan Ungkap Alasan Pakai Narkoba

BI Prediksi Suku Bunga The Fed Bakal Naik Sekali Tahun Depan
Ekonomi

BI Prediksi Suku Bunga The Fed Bakal Naik Sekali Tahun Depan

Ganda Campuran Indonesia Dejan/Serena Tersingkir dari Kejuaraan Dunia
Olahraga

Ganda Campuran Indonesia Dejan/Serena Tersingkir dari Kejuaraan Dunia

Kemendikbudristek: Tagihan Uang Saku Mahasiswa MSIB Sudah Disampaikan ke LPDP
Pendidikan

Kemendikbudristek: Tagihan Uang Saku Mahasiswa MSIB Sudah Disampaikan ke LPDP

Periklindo Serius Gelar Pameran Mobil Listrik Tahun Depan
Otomotif

Periklindo Serius Gelar Pameran Mobil Listrik Tahun Depan

Jajaran Smartphone Terbaik 2021
Teknologi

Jajaran Smartphone Terbaik 2021

5 Tren Dekorasi Ini Bakal Ditinggalkan Tahun Depan
Properti

5 Tren Dekorasi Ini Bakal Ditinggalkan Tahun Depan

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!