Indonesia Records 213 New COVID-19 Cases, 10 Deaths

Jakarta: The Indonesian government today recorded 213 COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country to 4,259,857.
From Wednesday noon until Thursday noon, the total number of recovered COVID-19 patients in the country increased by 234 to 4,111,045.
In the same period, Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 10 to 143,979.
The Indonesian government has announced it has started COVID-19 vaccination drive for children aged 6 to 11 years old in December 2021.
The Indonesian government has alo set to target to disburse Sinovac vaccine for 26.5 million children in all over Indonesia with the first three areas implementing the program including Jakarta province, Banten province, and Depok city in West Java province.
According to Spokesperson of the COVID-19 National Task Force Prof. Wiku Adisasmito, vaccination is not an absolute prerequisite for children to attend face-to-face learning at schools even though the vaccine can now be accessed by children 6 to 11 years old.