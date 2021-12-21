English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) (Photo: BPMI Setpres)
President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) (Photo: BPMI Setpres)

Jokowi Kicks Off North Kalimantan Working Visit

English jakarta president joko widodo north kalimantan
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 21 December 2021 15:01
Jakarta: Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) Tuesday visited North Kalimantan for a working visit.
 
According to the Press, Media and Information Bureau of the Presidential Secretariat, the Indonesia-1 Presidential Aircraft carrying the President took off from Halim Perdanakusuma Air Force Base, Jakarta, at around 07.00 western Indonesia time (WIB).
 
Upon arrival at Anang Busra Air Force Base, Tarakan, North Kalimantan province, President Jokowi and his entourage continued their trip to Bulungan regency on the Air Force’s Super Puma Helicopter.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


In Bulungan regency, the President is slated to attend a groundbreaking ceremony for the Indonesian Industrial Park Area (KIPI).
 
Afterward, President Jokowi and his entourage will return to Tarakan to hand over land certificates for residents of North Kalimantan at the Telaga Keramat Tennis Court.
 
After handing over the certificate, President Jokowi and his entourage will return to Jakarta via Anang Busra Air Force Base on Indonesia-1 Presidential Aircraft.
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
World Bank, Japanese Investors Highlight Importance of Good Nutrition

World Bank, Japanese Investors Highlight Importance of Good Nutrition

English
Japan
First Lady Iriana to Inspect COVID-19 Vaccination for Children Aged 6-11 in West Java

First Lady Iriana to Inspect COVID-19 Vaccination for Children Aged 6-11 in West Java

English
covid-19
Indonesia Boost Surveillance as Global Omicron Cases Spike: Health Minister

Indonesia Boost Surveillance as Global Omicron Cases Spike: Health Minister

English
indonesian government
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
101 Kasus Korupsi Ditangani KPK Sepanjang 2021
Nasional

101 Kasus Korupsi Ditangani KPK Sepanjang 2021

Realisasi Belanja Kesehatan Rp220,4 Triliun, Terbesar untuk Perawatan Pasien Covid-19
Ekonomi

Realisasi Belanja Kesehatan Rp220,4 Triliun, Terbesar untuk Perawatan Pasien Covid-19

Kondisi Rafathar Usai Alami Kecelakaan
Hiburan

Kondisi Rafathar Usai Alami Kecelakaan

Cara Cek Pengumuman Hasil PPPK Guru Tahap 2 di sscasn.bkn.go.id
Pendidikan

Cara Cek Pengumuman Hasil PPPK Guru Tahap 2 di sscasn.bkn.go.id

Khawatir Omicron, Selandia Baru Tunda Rencana Buka Perbatasan Hingga 2022
Internasional

Khawatir Omicron, Selandia Baru Tunda Rencana Buka Perbatasan Hingga 2022

Indonesia Bisa Optimalkan Egy Maulana sebagai <i>False Nine</i>
Olahraga

Indonesia Bisa Optimalkan Egy Maulana sebagai False Nine

Semester I 2022, UD Truck Luncurkan Truk Berstandar Euro 4
Otomotif

Semester I 2022, UD Truck Luncurkan Truk Berstandar Euro 4

Waspada Phishing Spider-Man: No Way Home
Teknologi

Waspada Phishing Spider-Man: No Way Home

5 Tanaman Ini Dipercaya Kurangi Suara Bising
Properti

5 Tanaman Ini Dipercaya Kurangi Suara Bising

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!