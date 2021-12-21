Jokowi Kicks Off North Kalimantan Working Visit

Jakarta: Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) Tuesday visited North Kalimantan for a working visit.
According to the Press, Media and Information Bureau of the Presidential Secretariat, the Indonesia-1 Presidential Aircraft carrying the President took off from Halim Perdanakusuma Air Force Base, Jakarta, at around 07.00 western Indonesia time (WIB).
Upon arrival at Anang Busra Air Force Base, Tarakan, North Kalimantan province, President Jokowi and his entourage continued their trip to Bulungan regency on the Air Force’s Super Puma Helicopter.
In Bulungan regency, the President is slated to attend a groundbreaking ceremony for the Indonesian Industrial Park Area (KIPI).
Afterward, President Jokowi and his entourage will return to Tarakan to hand over land certificates for residents of North Kalimantan at the Telaga Keramat Tennis Court.
After handing over the certificate, President Jokowi and his entourage will return to Jakarta via Anang Busra Air Force Base on Indonesia-1 Presidential Aircraft.