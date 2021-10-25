English  
PPATK Head Ivan Yustiavandana (Photo: BPMI Setpres)
PPATK Head Ivan Yustiavandana (Photo: BPMI Setpres)

Jokowi Inaugurates Ivan Yustiavandana as New PPATK Head

English terrorism president joko widodo finance
Theofilus Ifan Sucipto • 25 October 2021 14:29
Jakarta: President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) today inaugurated Ivan Yustiavandana as Head of the Financial Transaction Reports and Analysis Center (PPATK). 
 
The inauguration is based on Presidential Decree (Keppres) Number 48/M of 2021 concerning the Dismissal and Appointment of the Head of PPATK.
 
For the record, Ivan's inauguration ceremony at the State Palace in Central Jakarta was held while still implementing health protocols. 
 
"I swear that I will carry out my duties and obligations as Head of the PPATK to the best of my ability and full of responsibility," Ivan read the Oath of Office.
 
Ivan will hold the position for 5 years from 2021 to 2026. Ivan is no stranger to PPATK. He has joined the institution since 2006 and has held a number of strategic positions, such as Head of the Non-Bank Research and Analysis Group and Director of Examination, Research and Development.
 
Most recently, Ivan served as Deputy for Eradication in August 2020. At that time, Ivan was tasked with increasing and optimizing efforts to eradicate money laundering (TPPU) and terrorism financing (TPPT).

