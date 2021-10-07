Indonesia Records 1,393 New Covid-19 Cases

(WAH)

Jakarta: The Indonesian government today recorded 1,393 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of confirmed covid-19 cases in the country to 4,224,487.From Wednesday noon until Thursday noon, the total number of recovered covid-19 patients in the country increased by 1,946 to 4,054,246.In the same period, Indonesia's official covid-19 death toll was up by 81 to 142,494.As many as 208,265,720 Indonesians are expected to participate in the National Covid-19 Vaccination program. The Indonesian government is committed to accelerating the implementation of the program."The central government is committed to accelerating this vaccination program so that it is completed according to the predetermined target," said the the Covid-19 Task Force spokesperson Wiku Adisasmito in a written statement on Thursday.According to him, one way to speed up the National Vaccination Program is to ensure that the supply of covid-19 vaccine is sufficient."The total has reached 276,960,670 doses," he said.