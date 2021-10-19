Level 2 PPKM, Children be allowed to Enter the Cinema

Jakarta: The government is loosening community activities in areas where the level 2 community activity restriction (PPKM) applies. Children under 12 years old may enter the cinema.
The easing of community activities is regulated in the Instruction of the Minister of Home Affairs (Inmendagri) Number 53 of 2021 concerning PPKM Level 3, Level 2, and Level 1 Covid-19 in the Java and Bali Regions. The regulation was signed by the Minister of Home Affairs Tito Karnavian on Monday, October 18, 2021.
"The maximum capacity is 70 percent, and only visitors with the green and yellow categories in the PeduliLindung (application) are allowed to enter (the cinema)," wrote Minister of Home Affairs Number 53 of 2021, quoted by Medcom.id, Tuesday, October 19, 2021.
The rules also provide requirements for children under 12 to enter the cinema. One of them, must be accompanied by parents.
Restaurants and cafes in the cinema area are also allowed to accept dine-in. Visitor capacity is limited to a maximum of 50 percent.
Meal time is also limited to a maximum of 60 minutes. Detailed provisions related to cinema operations will be regulated by the Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Tourism and Creative Economy.
