Indonesia Records 626 New Covid-19 Cases, 47 Deaths

Jakarta: The Indonesian government today recorded 626 covid-19 cases, bringing the total number of confirmed covid-19 cases in the country to 4,235,384.
From Sunday noon until Monday noon, the total number of recovered covid-19 patients in the country increased by 1,593 to 4,075,011.
In the same period, Indonesia's official covid-19 death toll was up by 47 to 142,999.
Meanwhile, some 215 covid-19 patients are receiving treatment at Kemayoran Athletes Village Emergency Hospital, Kemayoran, Central Jakarta.
Compared to the previous day, the number of covid-19 patients at the emergency hospital increased by 17 from 198
"It increased by 17 compared to yesterday," said Joint Regional Defense Command I spokesperson Marine Colonel Aris Mudian in a written statement on Monday.
According to the official, there are currently 101 male patients and 114 female patients in the emergency hospital.