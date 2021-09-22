



Kemayoran Athletes Village Emergency Hospital Treating 419 Covid-19 Patients

Theofilus Ifan Sucipto • 22 September 2021 14:27









Jakarta: Some 419 covid-19 patients are receiving treatment at Kemayoran Athletes Village Emergency Hospital, Kemayoran, Central Jakarta, according to Indonesia's Covid-19 Task Force.



Compared to the previous day, the number was decreased by 1 from 420.



"The number previously was 420," said Joint Regional Defense Command I spokesperson Marine Colonel Aris Mudian in a written statement on Wednesday.



According to the official, there are currently 208 male patients and 211 female patients in the emergency hospital.



Operated by the Indonesian government, the emergency hospital has been operational since the beginning of the covid-19 pandemic in March 2020.



During the peak of the latest covid-19 wave, the apartment complex accommodated around 7,000 covid-19 patients.





(WAH)