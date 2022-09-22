This was conveyed by Surya Paloh while visiting Ternate, North Maluku. During the visit, Surya Paloh inaugurated the new building of the NasDem Regional Leadership Council (DPW) of North Maluku Province on Jalan Sultan Babullah, East Makassar Village, Ternate City.
"I hope that democratic maturity must grow from time to time in the midst of our national life," said Surya Paloh in a written statement, Thursday, September 22, 2022.
Surya Paloh also advised NasDem cadres in North Maluku to be united in winning the 2024 General Election. Cadres were reminded not to justify any means in achieving victory.
According to him, maintaining honor becomes something more proud. Instead of winning big but achieved in ways that are not right.
"We want to fill the space for social interaction in the midst of our democracy with the spirit of maintaining national unity," said Surya Paloh.
In addition, Surya Paloh said that Indonesia must continue to develop human resources. According to him, Indonesia's human development must provide for its hospitality, its civility, its civility, mutual respect, an attitude of chivalry to help each other.
This, said Surya Paloh, can be realized through the example of the elite leaders of political parties and religious leaders in Indonesia. Likewise academics who can demonstrate these virtues as a reflection of the nation.
On the other hand, Surya Paloh expressed his pride and appreciation for the performance and persistence of North Maluku NasDem Party cadres under the command of North Maluku NasDem DPW Chairman Achmad Hatari. They are considered successful in bringing NasDem to a place in the hearts of the people of North Maluku.
Not only in North Maluku, Surya Paloh conveyed that the increase in public trust in NasDem also occurred in other areas. This is considered a valuable asset for NasDem.
"One thing that I am very grateful for is that the public's understanding and acceptance of the NasDem Party will get better. God willing, in the 2024 General Election, North Maluku will be prepared to receive news of the NasDem Party's ranking increase," he said.
In addition, Surya Paloh appreciated Hatari's performance in the construction of the North Maluku NasDem DPW building. The construction was successfully carried out within three years. Hopefully, the new building for the North Maluku NasDem DPW will become the center of preparations for achieving NasDem's victory in the 2024 General Election.
"He (Achmad Hatari) worked so hard, he gave this building as a gift. NasDem is proud, I am very proud of all my friends from the North Maluku NasDem DPW," he said.
Surya Paloh's visit to North Maluku was accompanied by Deputy Chairperson of the MPR Lestari Moerdijat and Deputy Speaker of the Indonesian Parliament, Rachmat Gobel. Surya Paloh's arrival received a warm welcome from the community and NasDem cadres in North Maluku.
After completing activities in North Maluku, Surya Paloh together with the NasDem Party DPP administrators will continue their working visits to Southeast Sulawesi and South Sulawesi.