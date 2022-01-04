English  
Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs and Investment Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan (Photo: maritim.go.id)
Govt Prepared for Rising Cases of Omicron Variant: Minister

English covid-19 indonesian government Omicron
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 04 January 2022 10:31
Jakarta: Coordinating Minister for Maritime and Investment Affairs Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan has announced that the Indonesian Government is preparing measures to anticipate rising cases of the Omicron variant, including preparing health facilities, medicine, as well as boosting vaccine rollout.
 
"I think our preparation in anticipating the Omicron variant cases is under control but we remain cautious. [The preparation] includes boosting vaccine rollout by Minister of Health, as well as medicines and hospitals," the Minister said in his press statement after Limited Cabinet Meeting on the evaluation of social activities restriction (PPKM) led by President Joko Widodo (Jokowi), at the Presidential Office, Jakarta, Monday, as quoted from the Cabinet Secretariat's website.
 
Luhut added that as of today the Omicron variant has been detected in 132 countries, including Indonesia, with the number of cases in Indonesia reaching 152 cases, placing Indonesia at the 40th position.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


However, Luhut ensured that this time the Indonesian Government has made preparation to prevent the spread of Omicron variant in the country, better than  when Delta variant broke out.
 
The Minister also emphasized said that according to President Jokowi’s directives, the Indonesian Government will impose a stricter quarantine monitoring for international travelers based on the prevailing rules.
 
Luhut added that discipline is the key to controlling Omicron variant, adding that many countries are experiencing spike in Omicron cases due to discipline issues, especially in observing health protocols.
 
Nevertheless, Luhut acknowledged that Indonesians have been more highly disciplined in observing health protocols, especially in wearing masks compared to those in other countries that are experiencing the spike of Omicron cases.
 
In addition, routine evaluation on the COVID-19 pandemic development and handling conducted by the Indonesian Government, he said, has contributed to controlling the pandemic, adding that the Indonesian Government also continues to involve experts from numerous universities in tackling the pandemic.

 
(WAH)
