Jokowi Extends COVID-19 Pandemic Status

Jakarta: Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) has officially extended the pandemic status of the COVID-19 crisis in Indonesia.
On Friday, Jokowi signed Presidential Decree (Keppres) Number 24 of 2021 concerning the Factual Status of the Corona Virus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) Pandemic in Indonesia.
The decree will be valid from September 31, 2021 until January 22, 2022.
Meanwhile, the Head of State has also urged all elements of the nation to stay optimistic and hopeful in 2022.
According to him, all economic achievements that have been reached in 2021 must be maintained and improved this year.
The national economy, the Head of State said, showed a very good perfomance during 2021.
Last year, the Ministry of Trade noted that Indonesia enjoyed a trade surplus of up to USD34.4 billion. (Paulina Wijaya)