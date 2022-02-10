English  
President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) (Photo:Medcom.id)
Extraordinary Measures Prudently Taken to Handle COVID-19 Pandemic: Jokowi

English covid-19 covid-19 pandemic president joko widodo
Antara • 10 February 2022 18:53
Jakarta: The government’s measures were taken with great prudence and meticulous contemplation to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic, according to President Joko Widodo.
 
“I want to emphasize the government’s extraordinary measures that were taken with great prudence and careful consideration in pandemic handling in a bid to maintain the measures to align with the law and constitutional corridors,” President Jokowi noted during a special plenary session for the 2021 Constitutional Court’s report held virtually here on Thursday.
 
The president spoke of his intent to ensure that all measures, regulations, and policies were taken into account and decided on the basis of factual, measurable, and objective reasons.

“(The decisions were) based on the careful consideration to tackle the crisis and save people,” he highlighted.
 
In the last two years, Indonesia has faced a dynamic constitution, the president remarked while adding that the crisis situation had forced the government to carefully and quickly respond to it in flexible and responsive ways by prioritizing the people’s safety.
 
“Many countries decided to take extraordinary measures and actions to respond to the crisis situation owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. This is the challenge and also the real test in constitutional practices,” the Jokowi pointed out.
 
As a state of law, all parties should collectively enforce the law and justice for the people’s sake and nation’s advancement, the head of state highlighted.
 
The president believed that the state's life will be governed well if based on the Constitution.
 
“I hope that the Constitutional Court would continue to make the decisions that solve our country’s problems in upholding the Constitution as well as to strike a balance between certainty, justice, and expediency,” the president remarked.
 
