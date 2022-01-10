Indonesia Records 454 New COVID-19 Cases, 7 Deaths

From Sunday noon to Monday noon, the total number of recovered COVID-19 patients in the country increased by 244 to 4,116,202.
In the same period, Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 7 to 144,136.
Quarantine AppIn a bid to prevent the entry of new variants of COVID-19, especially the Omicron variant, the Indonesian National Police (Polri) has launched Precision Quarantine Monitoring app.
The app provides statistics and distance radius of the users so quarantine officers can track the position of travelers returning from abroad who must undergo a mandatory quarantine.
The officers will be notified through the app if they are outside the radius of quarantine location.
The app will be used at nine entry points, namely Soekarno-Hatta Airport, Banten province; Juanda Airport, East Java province; Sam Ratulangi Airport, North Sulawesi province; Batam Port and Tanjungpinang Port, Riau Islands province; Nunukan Port, North Kalimantan province; Cross-border Post (PLBN) Aruk and PLBN Entikong, West Kalimantan province and PLBN Motaain, East Nusa Tenggara province.