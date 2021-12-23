Over 109 Million Indonesians Fully Vaccinated against COVID-19

Meanwhile, 990,430 people received their first dose of covid-19 vaccine in the same period, bringing the number of people who are at least partially vaccinated against covid-19 to 154,494,115.
To achieve herd immunity, the Indonesian government plans to vaccinate more than 200 million people.
Moderna VaccineGermany handed over the first batch of its donation of 5,077,400 doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine to Indonesia on Wednesday.
"The second batch will follow on Christmas Eve, 24 December. With this donation, Germany is providing support to Indonesia and its vaccination program. Together we fight against COVID-19!" said Thomas Graf, Chargé d’Affaires of the German Embassy in Jakarta, in a press release on Wednesday.
On behalf of the Indonesian government, Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi conveyed
feelings of gratitude and appreciation to the German government for its display of cooperation and friendship.
She highlighted the fact that the first shipment of vaccines from the German government came in a large batch right away.