Spokesperson of the Health Ministry Siti Nadia Tarmizi. (Photo: medcom.id)
COVID-19 Transmission in Indonesia is Slowing Down: Health Ministry

English health covid-19 indonesian government
Antara • 08 March 2022 14:51
Jakarta: Spokesperson of the Health Ministry Siti Nadia Tarmizi affirmed that the transmission of COVID-19 in Indonesia was slowing down, as the government continued its efforts to handle the pandemic.
 
"The rate of virus transmission has slowed down in major islands in Indonesia, and it is hoped that the reproduction rate of the virus would continue to decline to below 1 in the next month," Tarmizi noted in a press release received here on Tuesday.
 
The spokesperson remarked that the virus reproduction rate in eight major islands in Indonesia showed a decline, from an average of 1.14 on February 26, 2022, to 1.09. The lower the reproduction rate, the lower is the transmission rate.

"Nationally, the current condition is showing an improvement in COVID-19 handling, with the number of daily cases starting to decline," she remarked.
 
The impact that is apparent from the slowdown in virus transmission is the daily count of confirmed cases that decreased again to 21,380 as of Monday, March 7, 2022, lower than the figure on the previous day, which stood at 24,867 cases.
 
The national hospital occupancy rate also fell to 28 percent, while the number of recoveries reached 48,800.
 
Despite an improvement in the COVID-19 pandemic situation, Tarmizi reminded people to stay alert and remain vigilant to prevent a surge in cases.
 
The spokesperson emphasized the need for people to continue to comply with the health protocols and pressed for continuing to expedite vaccinations.
 
As of Sunday, March 6, 2022, some 12 provinces recorded a 70-percent vaccination coverage for the second dose. Meanwhile, only six provinces achieved the second-dose vaccination target for older adults.
 
The first case of COVID-19 was confirmed in Indonesia in March 2020. According to data from the COVID-19 Handling Task Force, as of March 7, 2022, Indonesia had recorded a total of 5,770,105 COVID-19 cases, 5,171,402 recoveries, and 150,430 deaths.
 
