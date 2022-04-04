English  
The People's Consultative Assembly (MPR) Deputy Speaker Lestari Moerdijat (Photo: medcom.id)
Ramadan Can Become Momentum to Rise Together: MPR Deputy Speaker

English MPR ramadan covid-19 pandemic
Antara • 04 April 2022 14:08
Jakarta: The People's Consultative Assembly (MPR) Deputy Speaker Lestari Moerdijat has expressed hope that Ramadan can become a momentum for Indonesians to rise together after being affected by the COVID-19 pandemic by increasing empathy for one another.
 
“During this year’s Ramadan, when the spread of COVID-19 has started to be brought under control, we should work hand in hand to rise from the impacts of the pandemic,” Moerdijat noted in her written statement here on Sunday.
 
Moerdijat drew attention to various serious threats that Indonesians face ranging from childhood stunting and sexual violence to the national education system that still cannot fully adapt to the current developments.

Hence, the government is making several efforts to address those threats, she noted.
 
"For example, the discussion of the sexual violence bill (RUU TPKS). Currently, it (the bill) is still being discussed with the House of Representatives (DPR) and the government, which needs strong commitment from all parties to be realized," she pointed out.
 
Moerdijat also noted that the handling of stunting and the development of the national education system should be addressed with measured steps.
 
The MPR deputy speaker expressed hope that during the holy month of Ramadan, all efforts that are aimed at developing a strong future generation would be immediately carried out to welcome Indonesia's better future.
 
"Make the month of Ramadan a momentum to increase our empathy for others, so that this country can rise from the impact of the pandemic," she remarked.
 
According to Moerdijat, the spirit of empathy and sharing as well as the community's obedience to do good deeds that grows during Ramadan can aid in overcoming several problems that Indonesia is currently facing.
 
"Hopefully, this nation would become one that has competitiveness," she stated.

 
