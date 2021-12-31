English  
Indonesia Records 180 New COVID-19 Cases, 6 Deaths

English covid-19 indonesian government covid-19 cases
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 31 December 2021 18:16
Jakarta: The Indonesian government today recorded 180 COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country to 4,262,720.
 
From Thursday noon to Friday noon, the total number of recovered COVID-19 patients in the country increased by 193 to 4,114,334.
 
In the same period, Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 6 to 144,094.
 
Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) is scheduled to spend New Year's Eve at the Bogor Palace, Bogor City, West Java Province. 
 
According to the Presidential Secretariat, the President will not hold special events or receive guests on New Year's Eve.
 
"In Bogor. There is no special agenda," Head of the Presidential Secretariat Heru Budi Hartono said here, Friday, December 31, 2021.

It will be the second New Year's Eve in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. 
 
(WAH)
