Jakarta's National Monument Square (Photo: Medcom.id)
Govt Raises PPKM Status in Jakarta to Level 2

English jakarta indonesian government vaccine PPKM
Antara • 04 January 2022 14:54
Jakarta: The Indonesian government raised the status of public activity restrictions (PPKM) in Jakarta to level two, effective from January 4 to January 17, 2022, as per Home Affairs Minister's Instruction (Inmendagri) Number 1 of 2022.
 
The non-essential sector can conduct work from office (WFO), at a maximum capacity of 50 percent, according to the document obtained here on Tuesday.
 
Meanwhile, the essential sector can implement WFO at 50-75 percent capacity, while the critical sector can conduct WFO at 100-percent capacity.

All workers, who conduct WFO, should be vaccinated, it said.
 
Furthermore, supermarkets, hypermarkets, traditional markets, and grocery stores may operate until 9 p.m. Western Indonesia Standard Time (WIB), with 75 percent of visitors.
 
Restaurants and cafes are allowed to remain open until 9 p.m. WIB, with a capacity of 50 percent. However, those operating at night can stay open from 6 p.m. WIB to 00.00 a.m. WIB with the same capacity.
 
Malls, shopping centers, and trade centers can operate at 50-percent capacity until 9 p.m. WIB.
 
Meanwhile, the visitor capacity at places of worship, cinemas, fitness centers, and public facilities, such as parks, open areas, or tourism attractions, reaches 75 percent, 70 percent, 50 percent, and 25 percent respectively.
 
In addition, art, cultural, sports, and social activities, including wedding receptions, can be conducted at 50-percent capacity for participants.
 
Means of public transportation, including online taxis and rental vehicles, are allowed to be operated at 100-percent capacity.
 
Furthermore, the joint decree (SKB) of Education, Culture, Research, and Technology Minister, Religion Affairs Minister, Health Minister, as well as Home Affairs Minister stipulates that learning activities in level-two PPKM areas can be conducted through limited face-to-face learning (PTM) and/or long-distance learning.
 
All activities must be held with strict adherence to health protocols and by using the PeduliLindungi app.
 
Earlier, PPKM level one was imposed in Jakarta according to Inmendagri Number 67 of 2021 that came into effect from December 14, 2021, to January 3, 2022.
 
(WAH)
