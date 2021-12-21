English  
COVID-19 situation in the country continues to improve.
PPKM outside Java, Bali Extended to January 3

English covid-19 indonesian government covid-19 cases
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 21 December 2021 16:09
Jakarta: In a bid to keep COVID-19 cases under control and to anticipate Christmas and New Year holidays as well as to prevent the spread of Omicron variant, the Indonesian Government has decided to extend the period of public activity restrictions (PPKM) in regions outside the islands of Java and Bali to January 3.
 
The decision to implement PPKM from December 24 to January 3 is made based on the evaluation of the enforcement of PPKM throughout the country and in accordance with Instruction of Minister of Home Affairs Number 66 of 2021 on the Prevention and Handle of COVID-19 during Christmas and New Year Celebration.
 
"It (PPKM) will be extended from December 24 to January 3, lasting 11 days in line with the period of Christmas and New Year holidays," Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Airlangga Hartarto said in his press statement after joining a limited meeting led by President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) on the evaluation of PPKM, Monday, as quoted from the Cabinet Secretariat's website.

As COVID-19 situation in the country continues to improve, the number of regions implementing PPKM Level 1 also increases from 159 regencies/municipalities to 191 regencies/municipalities. 
 
In addition, there is a decline in the number of regions implementing PPKM Level 2 and Level 3, from 193 to 169, and from 64 to 26, respectively. 
 
Meanwhile, the number of regions implementing PPKM Level 4 is maintained at zero.
 
On that occasion, Airlangga asserted that based on the last weekly evaluation on 27 provinces outside Java and Bali islands, no provinces fell into Level 3 and Level 4. 
 
As many as 18 provinces fell into Level 2 category with "moderate" or "limited" response criteria.
 
In the meantime, 9 provinces fell into Level 1 category with "adequate" response criteria are West Nusa Tenggara, North Sumatra, West Sulawesi, Lampung, South Kalimantan, North Maluku, Riau Islands, Gorontalo, and Aceh.
 
Daily COVID-19 cases in regions outside the islands of Java and Bali, he added, shows a declining trend with 57 cases in 19 December or 73 cases weekly (7-day moving-average). 

 
(WAH)
