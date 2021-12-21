Indonesia Records 216 New COVID-19 Cases, 11 Deaths

Jakarta: The Indonesian government today recorded 216 COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country to 4,260,893.
From Monday noon to Tuesday noon, the total number of recovered COVID-19 patients in the country increased by 205 to 4,112,040.
In the same period, Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 11 to 144,024.
The Indonesian Government continues to take measures to anticipate the spike in Omicron variant of COVID-19 cases as there has been an eightfold increase of cases in the past week globally.
The number has increased from 7,900 cases to 62,342 cases.
"Supported by the Indonesian National Defense Force (TNI), the Indonesian National Police (Polri), and Ministry of Home Affairs, we will strengthen surveillance and quarantine policy at every entry point through sea and land," Minister of Health Budi Gunadi Sadikin in a statement after attending the Limited Meeting on public activity restrictions (PPKM), Monday, as quoted from the Cabinet Secretariat's website.
According to Budi, the Indonesian Government in the past week has monitored and conducted PCR tests and Whole Genome Sequencing (WGS) tests.