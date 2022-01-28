Indonesia Records 9,905 New COVID-19 Cases, 7 Deaths

Jakarta: The Indonesian government today recorded 9,905 COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country to 4,319,175.
From Thursday noon to Friday noon, the total number of recovered COVID-19 patients in the country increased by 2,028 to 4,131,333.
In the past 24 hours, Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 7 to 144,268.
Earlier today, Head of the Disease Control and Prevention Division of Jakarta Health Office, Dwi Oktavia, explained that the number of active cases of COVID-19 in Jakarta rose by 2,248 to 16,330 on Thursday.
"15,451 cases are local transmission cases, while the rest are imported cases," Dwi said in a written statement on Friday.
Active COVID-19 cases are defined as people who have tested positive for COVID-19, are in isolation and are being clinically monitored by health authorities.