English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 7 to 144,268.
Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 7 to 144,268.

Indonesia Records 9,905 New COVID-19 Cases, 7 Deaths

English covid-19 indonesian government covid-19 cases
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 28 January 2022 17:02
Jakarta: The Indonesian government today recorded 9,905 COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country to 4,319,175.
 
From Thursday noon to Friday noon, the total number of recovered COVID-19 patients in the country increased by 2,028 to 4,131,333.
 
In the past 24 hours, Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 7 to 144,268.
 
Earlier today, Head of the Disease Control and Prevention Division of Jakarta Health Office, Dwi Oktavia, explained that the number of active cases of COVID-19 in Jakarta rose by 2,248 to 16,330 on Thursday.
 
"15,451 cases are local transmission cases, while the rest are imported cases," Dwi said in a written statement on Friday.
 
Active COVID-19 cases are defined as people who have tested positive for COVID-19, are in isolation and are being clinically monitored by health authorities.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
127 Million People in Indonesia Fully Vaccinated: COVID-19 Task Force

127 Million People in Indonesia Fully Vaccinated: COVID-19 Task Force

English
covid-19
TikTok Joins Forces with UN, WJC to Tackle Holocaust Denial Online

TikTok Joins Forces with UN, WJC to Tackle Holocaust Denial Online

English
united nations
Indonesia, Australia Sign MoU on Agriculture Cooperation

Indonesia, Australia Sign MoU on Agriculture Cooperation

English
Australia
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Perempuan Singapura Bawa Emas Senilai Rp12,5 Triliun dalam Jaringan Pencucian Uang
Internasional

Perempuan Singapura Bawa Emas Senilai Rp12,5 Triliun dalam Jaringan Pencucian Uang

Kasus Covid-19 Meroket, Jokowi Minta Masyarakat Tidak Panik
Nasional

Kasus Covid-19 Meroket, Jokowi Minta Masyarakat Tidak Panik

PBSI Bakal Siapkan Pengganti Greysia Polii untuk Dipasangkan dengan Apriyani
Olahraga

PBSI Bakal Siapkan Pengganti Greysia Polii untuk Dipasangkan dengan Apriyani

Kasus Covid-19 Naik, Pengusaha Khawatir Ada Pembatasan Lagi
Ekonomi

Kasus Covid-19 Naik, Pengusaha Khawatir Ada Pembatasan Lagi

Alami OCD Akut, Aliando Syarief Merasa Kena Karma
Hiburan

Alami OCD Akut, Aliando Syarief Merasa Kena Karma

Sony Mencari Rekan untuk Produksi Mobil Listrik
Otomotif

Sony Mencari Rekan untuk Produksi Mobil Listrik

SDA Berlimpah Tak Jamin Negara Jadi Maju, Kuncinya Pengembangan SDM
Pendidikan

SDA Berlimpah Tak Jamin Negara Jadi Maju, Kuncinya Pengembangan SDM

Nvidia Bikin Riset di Indonesia, Pengembangan Talenta Teknologi AI
Teknologi

Nvidia Bikin Riset di Indonesia, Pengembangan Talenta Teknologi AI

Bukan Jack Ma, Bos Alibaba Ini Beli Penthouse Rp2,6 Triliun di New York
Properti

Bukan Jack Ma, Bos Alibaba Ini Beli Penthouse Rp2,6 Triliun di New York

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!