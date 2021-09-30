English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
Illustration (Photo:Medcom.id)
Illustration (Photo:Medcom.id)

Jakarta's Athletes Village Emergency Hospital Treats 266 Covid-19 Patients

English covid-19 pandemic indonesian government covid-19 patients
Theofilus Ifan Sucipto • 30 September 2021 15:42
Jakarta: Some 266 covid-19 patients are receiving treatment at Kemayoran Athletes Village Emergency Hospital, Kemayoran, Central Jakarta, according to Indonesia's Covid-19 Task Force.
 
Compared to the previous day, the number was increased by 2 from 264.
 
"It was up from 264," said Joint Regional Defense Command I spokesperson Marine Colonel Aris Mudian in a written statement on Thursday.
 
According to the official, there are currently 111 male patients and 155 female patients in the emergency hospital.
 
Operated by the Indonesian government, the emergency hospital has been operational since the beginning of the covid-19 pandemic in March 2020.
 
During the peak of the latest covid-19 wave, the apartment complex accommodated around 7,000 covid-19 patients.

 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Fishery Restrictions Should Solely be Imposed on Large-Scale Industry: Kiara

Fishery Restrictions Should Solely be Imposed on Large-Scale Industry: Kiara

English
indonesian government
Govt Invites Women to be Forerunners in Climate Change Mitigation

Govt Invites Women to be Forerunners in Climate Change Mitigation

English
environment
Fintech Can Drive Growth of Indonesia' s Digital Economy: Minister

Fintech Can Drive Growth of Indonesia' s Digital Economy: Minister

English
technology
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Asyik, Pemerintah Bakal Beri Tax Amnesty Mulai Januari 2022
Ekonomi

Asyik, Pemerintah Bakal Beri Tax Amnesty Mulai Januari 2022

Keren, Mobil Polisi Gresik Dilengkapi Teknologi AI
Otomotif

Keren, Mobil Polisi Gresik Dilengkapi Teknologi AI

Rusun Pasar Rumput Tampung 2.226 Pasien Covid-19 Tanpa Gejala
Nasional

Rusun Pasar Rumput Tampung 2.226 Pasien Covid-19 Tanpa Gejala

Adik Perempuan Kim Jong-un Dipromosikan ke Badan Penguasa Tertinggi
Internasional

Adik Perempuan Kim Jong-un Dipromosikan ke Badan Penguasa Tertinggi

Refarming Frekuensi 2,3GHz Rampung, Perkuat Jaringan di 9 Klaster Indonesia
Teknologi

Refarming Frekuensi 2,3GHz Rampung, Perkuat Jaringan di 9 Klaster Indonesia

Unpad Berencana Patenkan Model Kuliah <i>Hybrid</i>
Pendidikan

Unpad Berencana Patenkan Model Kuliah Hybrid

Sutradara Sebut Squid Game adalah Kisah Satire tentang Kapitalisme
Hiburan

Sutradara Sebut Squid Game adalah Kisah Satire tentang Kapitalisme

Jadwal PON Papua Hari Ini: 14 Medali Emas Diperebutkan
Olahraga

Jadwal PON Papua Hari Ini: 14 Medali Emas Diperebutkan

4 Cara Membuat Ruangan Terlihat Luas dengan Karpet
Properti

4 Cara Membuat Ruangan Terlihat Luas dengan Karpet

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!