Over 130 Million Indonesians Fully Vaccinated against COVID-19

Meanwhile, 396,673 people received their first dose of covid-19 vaccine in the same period, bringing the number of people who are at least partially vaccinated against covid-19 to 186,019,239.
To tackle the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Indonesian government plans to vaccinate more than 208 million people by early 2022.
COVID-19 UpdateThe Indonesian government recorded 32,211 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country to 4,446,694.
From Thursday noon to Friday noon, the total number of recovered COVID-19 patients in the country increased by 7,190 to 4,161,987.
In the same period, Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 42 to 144,453.