Over 112 Million People in Indonesia Fully Vaccinated against COVID-19: Task Force

Meanwhile, 1,157,437 people received their first dose of covid-19 vaccine in the same period, bringing the number of people who are at least partially vaccinated against covid-19 to 158,962,242.
To achieve herd immunity, the Indonesian government plans to vaccinate more than 200 million people.
COVID-19 UpdateThe Indonesian government recorded 194 COVID-19 cases today, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country to 4,262,351.
From Tuesday noon to Wednesday noon, the total number of recovered COVID-19 patients in the country increased by 280 to 4,113,742.
In the same period, Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 10 to 144,081.