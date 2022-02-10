133.7 Million People in Indonesia Fully Vaccinated against COVID-19

Meanwhile, 406,703 people received their first dose of covid-19 vaccine in the same period, bringing the number of people who are at least partially vaccinated against covid-19 to 187,696,710.
To tackle the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Indonesian government plans to vaccinate more than 208 million people by early 2022.
COVID-19 UpdateThe Indonesian government recorded 40,618 COVID-19 cases today, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country to 4,667,554.
From Wednesday noon to Thursday noon, the total number of recovered COVID-19 patients in the country increased by 18,182 to 4,234,510.
In the past 24 hours, Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 74 to 144,858.