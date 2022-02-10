English  
The Indonesian government plans to vaccinate more than 208 million people by early 2022. (Photo: kemenkes)
133.7 Million People in Indonesia Fully Vaccinated against COVID-19

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 10 February 2022 17:47
Jakarta: Some 1,035,757 people received their second of covid-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours, taking the number of fully vaccinated people to 133,703,748, Indonesia's covid-19 task force revealed on Thursday.
 
Meanwhile, 406,703 people received their first dose of covid-19 vaccine in the same period, bringing the number of people who are at least partially vaccinated against covid-19 to 187,696,710.
 
To tackle the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Indonesian government plans to vaccinate more than 208 million people by early 2022.

COVID-19 Update 

The Indonesian government recorded 40,618 COVID-19 cases today, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country to 4,667,554.
 
From Wednesday noon to Thursday noon, the total number of recovered COVID-19 patients in the country increased by 18,182 to 4,234,510.
 
In the past 24 hours, Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 74 to 144,858.
 
(WAH)
