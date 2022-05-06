English  
New design for Indonesia Capital City. Photo: Media Indonesia/M.Irfan
No Indigenous Lands Disturbed by IKN Development

English Indonesia Capital City IKN Nusantara
Despian Nurhidayat • 06 May 2022 14:44
Jakarta: The Ministry of ATR/BPN stated that there were no ulayat lands that would be disturbed in the formation of the National Capital City (IKN) of the Archipelago in East Kalimantan.
 
This is based on data from the Ministry's IKN Team.
 
"Until now we have not found any customary land in the IKN area," said Head of the Public Relations Bureau of the Ministry of ATR/BPN Yulia Jaya Nirmawati as reported by Media Indonesia, Friday, May 6, 2022.

Yulia added that the principles used in the development of the Nusantara IKN were in accordance with the mandate of the IKN Law.
 
"In principle, according to the mandate of the IKN Law, in the implementation of IKN land acquisition, respect for the existence of land, both individuals and those controlled by customary law communities," he said.
 
This, said Yulia, was reaffirmed in Presidential Decree No. 65 of 2022 concerning Land Acquisition and Land Management in the Capital of the Archipelago.
 
(FJR)
Peoples No Need to Worry About Fuel Scarcity: Pertamina

Minister Sandiaga Promotes Tourist Village at the UN Forum

Kemayoran Athlete Still Treating 10 Covid-19 Patients

