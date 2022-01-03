Length of Mandatory Quarantine for Indonesians Travelling Abroad Reduced to 7-10 Days: Minister

Jakarta: The Indonesian government has decided to shorten the length of mandatory quarantine for Indonesians travelling abroad from 10-14 days to 7-10 days, according to Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs and Investment Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan.
"It was just decided 14-day mandatory guarantine and 10-day mandatory quarantine became 10-day mandatory quarantine and 7-day mandatory quarantine," Luhut said after attending a limited cabinet meeting today.
"All indicators are improving," he stated.
Previously, Chairperson of the COVID-19 Handling Task Force Suharyanto signed Decree Number 1 of 2022 on Entry Points, Quarantine Facilities, and RT-PCR Obligations for Indonesian Citizens Travelling Abroad.
Based on the Decree, Indonesian citizens who have travelled to countries with certain criteria are required to undergo a mandatory quarantine with a duration of 14 x 24 hours.
The criteria include a country that has confirmed community transmission of Omicron variant, a country that is geographically close to significant community transmission of Omicron variant, and a country with more than 10,000 confirmed cases of Omicron variant.
Meanwhile, Indonesian citizens from countries/regions of origin other than the criteria above are required to undergo a mandatory quarantine with a duration of 10 x 24 hours.