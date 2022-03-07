English  
Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 258 to 150,430. (Photo: medcom.id)
Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 258 to 150,430. (Photo: medcom.id)

Indonesia Records 21,380 New COVID-19 Cases, 258 Deaths

English covid-19 indonesian government covid-19 cases
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 07 March 2022 18:02
Jakarta: The Indonesian government today recorded 21,380 COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country to 5,770,105.
 
From Sunday noon to Monday noon, the total number of recovered COVID-19 patients in the country increased 48,800 to 5,171,402.
 
In the past 24 hours, Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 258 to 150,430.

Molnupiravir

The World Health Organization (WHO) has updated its living guidelines on COVID-19 therapeutics to include a conditional recommendation on molnupiravir, a new antiviral medicine.
 
This is the first oral antiviral drug to be included in the treatment guidelines for COVID-19. 
 
"As this is a new medicine, there is little safety data. WHO recommends active monitoring for drug safety, along with other strategies to mitigate potential harms. Because of these concerns and data gaps, molnupiravir should be provided only to non-severe COVID-19 patients with the highest risk of hospitalization," the United Nations (UN) Agency said in a press release last week.
 
These are typically people who have not received a COVID-19 vaccination, older people, people with immunodeficiencies and people living with chronic diseases. 
 
"Children, and pregnant and breastfeeding women should not be given the drug. People who take molnupiravir should have a contraceptive plan, and health systems should ensure access to pregnancy testing and contraceptives at the point of care," it stated.
 
Under the care of a health care provider, molnupiravir, an oral tablet, is given as four tablets (total 800 mg) twice daily for five days; within 5 days of symptom onset. 
 
"Used as early as possible after infection, it can help prevent hospitalization," it stated.
 

(WAH)
