The signing was confirmed by the Military Secretary of the President, First Marshal Trisno Hendradi.
"It has been signed (by the President) and has been sent to the Human Resources Division of the National Police," Trisno said in Jakarta on Friday, September 30, 2022.
The former Head of the Profession and Security Division (Propam) of the National Police is a suspect in the murder case of Brigadier Nopriansyah Yosua Hutabarat or Brigadier J.
The murder allegedly occurred at Ferdy's official residence in South Jakarta on Monday, July 11, 2022.
Besides Ferdy, the police have also determined Ferdy's wife, Putri Candrwathi; Ferdy's former drivery, Kuat Ma'ruf; and Ferdy's aide, Brigadier Ricky Rizal; and Bharada Eliezer as suspects in the case.
Ferdy Sambo and other suspects were charged with Article 340 of the Criminal Code regarding Premeditated Murder and Article 338 of the Criminal Code on Murder in conjunction with Article 55 and Article 56 of the Criminal Code.