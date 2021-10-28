English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
Kemayoran Athletes Village Emergency Hospital (Photo: Health Ministry)
Kemayoran Athletes Village Emergency Hospital (Photo: Health Ministry)

Kemayoran Athletes Village Emergency Hospital Treats 191 Covid-19 Patients

English jakarta indonesian government covid-19 patients
Theofilus Ifan Sucipto • 28 October 2021 13:59
Jakarta: Some 191 covid-19 patients are receiving treatment at Kemayoran Athletes Village Emergency Hospital, Kemayoran, Central Jakarta, according to Indonesia's Covid-19 Task Force.
 
Compared to the previous day, the number of covid-19 patients at the emergency hospital was down by 2 from 193.
 
"It decreased by 2 compared to yesterday," said Joint Regional Defense Command I spokesperson Marine Colonel Aris Mudian in a written statement on Thursday.
 
Operated by the Indonesian government, the emergency hospital has been operational since the beginning of the covid-19 pandemic in March 2020.
 
As of today, the emergency hospital has accommodated a total of 128,698 covid-19 patients from all around Indonesia, especially Greater Jakarta region.
 
During the peak of the latest covid-19 wave, the apartment complex could accommodate up to 7,000 covid-19 patients.
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
314 Asymptomatic Covid-19 Patients Self Isolating at Pasar Rumput Apartment Complex

314 Asymptomatic Covid-19 Patients Self Isolating at Pasar Rumput Apartment Complex

English
covid-19 patients
China, WFP Cooperate to Provide Food Assistance to Women in Timor Leste

China, WFP Cooperate to Provide Food Assistance to Women in Timor Leste

English
Timor Leste
Global Wealth Has Grown but at the Expense of Future Prosperity: Report

Global Wealth Has Grown but at the Expense of Future Prosperity: Report

English
economic growth
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Per 1 November, BI Buka Kembali Layanan Uang Rupiah
Ekonomi

Per 1 November, BI Buka Kembali Layanan Uang Rupiah

Resmi, Masa Berlaku Tes PCR Jadi 3x24 Jam
Nasional

Resmi, Masa Berlaku Tes PCR Jadi 3x24 Jam

Esports Bawa Dampak Positif untuk Tenaga Kerja dan Ekonomi
Teknologi

Esports Bawa Dampak Positif untuk Tenaga Kerja dan Ekonomi

Di KTT EAS, Jokowi Dorong Diakhirinya Trajektori Negatif Geopolitik Kawasan
Internasional

Di KTT EAS, Jokowi Dorong Diakhirinya Trajektori Negatif Geopolitik Kawasan

MG Bawa 3 Mobil Baru DI GIIAS 2021, Ini Bocorannya
Otomotif

MG Bawa 3 Mobil Baru DI GIIAS 2021, Ini Bocorannya

Nadiem Yakin Indonesia Jadi Negara Besar di Tangan Pemuda
Pendidikan

Nadiem Yakin Indonesia Jadi Negara Besar di Tangan Pemuda

Buntut Kekalahan dari Vallecano, Barcelona Pecat Ronald Koeman
Olahraga

Buntut Kekalahan dari Vallecano, Barcelona Pecat Ronald Koeman

Voice of Baceprot, Band Metal Hijaber Asal Garut Gelar Tur Eropa
Hiburan

Voice of Baceprot, Band Metal Hijaber Asal Garut Gelar Tur Eropa

Hotel Milik Donald Trump Dijual Rp5,2 Triliun
Properti

Hotel Milik Donald Trump Dijual Rp5,2 Triliun

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!