Indonesia Records 221 New COVID-19 Cases, 11 Deaths

English covid-19 indonesian government covid-19 cases
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 15 November 2021 19:45
Jakarta: The Indonesian government today recorded 221 COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country to 4,251,076
 
From Sunday noon until Monday noon, the total number of recovered COVID-19 patients in the country increased by 706 to 4,098,884.
 
In the same period, Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 11 to 143,670.
 
Some 196 COVID-19 patients are receiving treatment at Kemayoran Athletes Village Emergency Hospital, Kemayoran, Central Jakarta, according to Indonesia's COVID-19 Task Force.
 
Compared to the previous day, the number of COVID-19 patients at the emergency hospital was down by 13 from 209.
 
"Th number decreased by 13," said Joint Regional Defense Command I spokesperson Marine Colonel Aris Mudian in a written statement on Monday.
 
Operated by the Indonesian government, the emergency hospital has been operational since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020.
 
(WAH)
