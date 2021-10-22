English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
Kemayoran Athletes Village (Photo:MI/Vicky Gustiawan)
Kemayoran Athletes Village (Photo:MI/Vicky Gustiawan)

Kemayoran Athletes Village Emergency Hospital Treats 194 Covid-19 Patients

English covid-19 pandemic covid-19 cases covid-19 patients
Theofilus Ifan Sucipto • 22 October 2021 12:56
Jakarta: Some 194 covid-19 patients are receiving treatment at Kemayoran Athletes Village Emergency Hospital, Kemayoran, Central Jakarta, according to Indonesia's Covid-19 Task Force.
 
Compared to the previous day, the number of covid-19 patients at the emergency hospital was up by 8 from 186
 
"It increased by 8 compared to yesterday," said Joint Regional Defense Command I spokesperson Marine Colonel Aris Mudian in a written statement on Friday.
 
According to the official, there are currently 111 male patients and 83 female patients in the emergency hospital.
 
Operated by the Indonesian government, the emergency hospital has been operational since the beginning of the covid-19 pandemic in March 2020.
 
During the peak of the latest covid-19 wave, the apartment complex accommodated around 7,000 covid-19 patients.

 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
APEC Finance Ministers Discuss Inclusive, Sustainable Recovery

APEC Finance Ministers Discuss Inclusive, Sustainable Recovery

English
finance
Libya Urged to Address Dire Situation of Asylum Seekers, Refugees

Libya Urged to Address Dire Situation of Asylum Seekers, Refugees

English
united nations
Indonesia Records 760 New Covid-19 Cases

Indonesia Records 760 New Covid-19 Cases

English
covid-19 cases
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Nyapres, Ini yang Dijanjikan Airlangga Hartarto
Nasional

Nyapres, Ini yang Dijanjikan Airlangga Hartarto

Fantastis, Chelsea Bantai Norwich Tujuh Gol Tanpa Balas
Olahraga

Fantastis, Chelsea Bantai Norwich Tujuh Gol Tanpa Balas

Slank Tanya Kondisi Pandemi Saat Ini
Hiburan

Slank Tanya Kondisi Pandemi Saat Ini

Dukung Transformasi, Indonesia Butuh 9 Juta Talenta Digital
Ekonomi

Dukung Transformasi, Indonesia Butuh 9 Juta Talenta Digital

Arab Saudi Umumkan Rencana Nol Emisi Karbon 2060, Cek Detailnya
Internasional

Arab Saudi Umumkan Rencana Nol Emisi Karbon 2060, Cek Detailnya

KIP Kuliah Merdeka, Kian Terbuka untuk Mahasiswa PTN dan PTS
Pendidikan

KIP Kuliah Merdeka, Kian Terbuka untuk Mahasiswa PTN dan PTS

Akses Pengguna YouTube Music Gratis Bakal Lebih Terbatas
Teknologi

Akses Pengguna YouTube Music Gratis Bakal Lebih Terbatas

Tips Sunmori Menggunakan Motor Matik, Jangan Lupa Safety Riding
Otomotif

Tips Sunmori Menggunakan Motor Matik, Jangan Lupa Safety Riding

<i>Apik, Rek!</i> Ini 5 Gedung Tertinggi di Kota Surabaya
Properti

Apik, Rek! Ini 5 Gedung Tertinggi di Kota Surabaya

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!