Indonesia Records 723 New Covid-19 Cases, 34 Deaths

Jakarta: The Indonesian government today recorded 723 covid-19 cases, bringing the total number of confirmed covid-19 cases in the country to 4,242,532.
From Wednesday noon until Thursday noon, the total number of recovered covid-19 patients in the country increased by 984 to 4,086,759.
In the same period, Indonesia's official covid-19 death toll was up by 34 to 143,333.
Meanwhile, some 191 covid-19 patients are receiving treatment at Kemayoran Athletes Village Emergency Hospital, Kemayoran, Central Jakarta.
Compared to the previous day, the number of covid-19 patients at the emergency hospital was down by 2 from 193.
"It decreased by 2 compared to yesterday," said Joint Regional Defense Command I spokesperson Marine Colonel Aris Mudian in a written statement on Thursday.
Operated by the central government, the emergency hospital has been operational since the beginning of the covid-19 pandemic in March 2020.