English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
Illustration (Photo:Medcom.id)
Illustration (Photo:Medcom.id)

Indonesia Records 723 New Covid-19 Cases, 34 Deaths

English covid-19 indonesian government covid-19 cases covid-19 patients
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 28 October 2021 20:31
Jakarta: The Indonesian government today recorded 723 covid-19 cases, bringing the total number of confirmed covid-19 cases in the country to 4,242,532.
 
From Wednesday noon until Thursday noon, the total number of recovered covid-19 patients in the country increased by 984 to 4,086,759.
 
In the same period, Indonesia's official covid-19 death toll was up by 34 to 143,333.
 
Meanwhile, some 191 covid-19 patients are receiving treatment at Kemayoran Athletes Village Emergency Hospital, Kemayoran, Central Jakarta.
 
Compared to the previous day, the number of covid-19 patients at the emergency hospital was down by 2 from 193.
 
"It decreased by 2 compared to yesterday," said Joint Regional Defense Command I spokesperson Marine Colonel Aris Mudian in a written statement on Thursday.
 
Operated by the central government, the emergency hospital has been operational since the beginning of the covid-19 pandemic in March 2020.
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Indonesia to Reiterate Commitment to Lowering Emissions at COP26: Environment Minister

Indonesia to Reiterate Commitment to Lowering Emissions at COP26: Environment Minister

English
indonesian government
Prudent Strategies Crucial to Face COVID-19 Endemic: Finance Ministry

Prudent Strategies Crucial to Face COVID-19 Endemic: Finance Ministry

English
finance
Minister Encourages MSMEs to Embrace Digital Transformation

Minister Encourages MSMEs to Embrace Digital Transformation

English
MSMEs
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Jokowi Serukan Kerja Sama Kawasan ASEAN untuk Tangani Pandemi
Ekonomi

Jokowi Serukan Kerja Sama Kawasan ASEAN untuk Tangani Pandemi

Komandan BAIS TNI Kabupaten Pidie, Aceh Tewas Ditembak Orang Tak Dikenal
Nasional

Komandan BAIS TNI Kabupaten Pidie, Aceh Tewas Ditembak Orang Tak Dikenal

Pacific Exposition 2021 Jadi Batu Loncatan Pemulihan Ekonomi Pascapandemi
Internasional

Pacific Exposition 2021 Jadi Batu Loncatan Pemulihan Ekonomi Pascapandemi

Aura Kasih Ungkap Penyebab Pernah Dikaitkan dengan Video Ariel
Hiburan

Aura Kasih Ungkap Penyebab Pernah Dikaitkan dengan Video Ariel

IOC Segera Putuskan Nasib Angkat Besi dan Tinju untuk Olimpiade
Olahraga

IOC Segera Putuskan Nasib Angkat Besi dan Tinju untuk Olimpiade

Mobil Konvensional Dilarang Jualan 2050, Hyundai: Kami Game Changer
Otomotif

Mobil Konvensional Dilarang Jualan 2050, Hyundai: Kami Game Changer

Esports Bawa Dampak Positif untuk Tenaga Kerja dan Ekonomi
Teknologi

Esports Bawa Dampak Positif untuk Tenaga Kerja dan Ekonomi

Nadiem Yakin Indonesia Jadi Negara Besar di Tangan Pemuda
Pendidikan

Nadiem Yakin Indonesia Jadi Negara Besar di Tangan Pemuda

Indonesia Diminta Waspada terhadap Dampak Kasus Evergrande
Properti

Indonesia Diminta Waspada terhadap Dampak Kasus Evergrande

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!