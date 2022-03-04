English  
Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 328 to 149,596. (Photo: medcom.id)
Indonesia Adds 26,347 COVID-19 Cases, 328 Deaths

English covid-19 indonesian government covid-19 cases
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 04 March 2022 17:39
Jakarta: The Indonesian government today recorded 26,347 COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country to 5,693,702.
 
From Thursday noon to Friday noon, the total number of recovered COVID-19 patients in the country increased 40,462 to 5,026,853.
 
In the past 24 hours, Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 328 to 149,596.

Molnupiravir

The World Health Organization (WHO) has updated its living guidelines on COVID-19 therapeutics to include a conditional recommendation on molnupiravir, a new antiviral medicine.
 
This is the first oral antiviral drug to be included in the treatment guidelines for COVID-19. 
 
"As this is a new medicine, there is little safety data. WHO recommends active monitoring for drug safety, along with other strategies to mitigate potential harms. Because of these concerns and data gaps, molnupiravir should be provided only to non-severe COVID-19 patients with the highest risk of hospitalization," the United Nations (UN) Agency said in a press release on Thursday.

These are typically people who have not received a COVID-19 vaccination, older people, people with immunodeficiencies and people living with chronic diseases. 
 
"Children, and pregnant and breastfeeding women should not be given the drug. People who take molnupiravir should have a contraceptive plan, and health systems should ensure access to pregnancy testing and contraceptives at the point of care," it stated.
 
Under the care of a health care provider, molnupiravir, an oral tablet, is given as four tablets (total 800 mg) twice daily for five days; within 5 days of symptom onset. 
 
"Used as early as possible after infection, it can help prevent hospitalization," it stated.

 
(WAH)
