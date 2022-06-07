English  
The Indonesian government plans to vaccinate more than 200 million people. (Photo: kemenkes)
The Indonesian government plans to vaccinate more than 200 million people. (Photo: kemenkes)

Nearly 178.8 Million People Fully Vaccinated against COVID-19 across Indonesia

English vaccine covid-19 vaccine indonesian government
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 07 June 2022 18:08
Jakarta: Some 66.246 people received their second dose of covid-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours, taking the number of fully vaccinated people to 167,796.320, Indonesia's covid-19 task force revealed on Tuesday.
 
Meanwhile, 138.916 people received their first dose of covid-19 vaccine in the same period, bringing the number of people who are at least partially vaccinated against covid-19 to 200,629,176.
 
To tackle the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Indonesian government plans to vaccinate more than 200 million people.

COVID-19 Update

The Indonesian government today recorded 518 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country to 6,057,660.
 
From Monday noon to Tuesday noon, the total number of recovered COVID-19 patients in the country increased by 350 to 5,897,372.
 
In the past 24 hours, Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 2 to 156,624.
 
(WAH)
