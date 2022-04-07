International Travelers Can Enter Indonesia through 10 Airports: Transportation Ministry

Jakarta: The Directorate General of Civil Aviation of the Transportation Ministry has informed that currently, international travelers (PPLNs) can enter Indonesia through ten international airports.
"It is regulated in the Circular Letter of the Transportation Minister Number 42 of 2022 concerning Instructions for Implementing Overseas Travel by Air Transportation during the COVID-19 Pandemic, which is effective from April 6, 2022," Director General of Civil Aviation at the ministry Novie Riyanto said here on Wednesday.
The airports include Soekarno-Hatta Airport (Banten), Juanda Airport (East Java), I Gusti Ngurah Rai Airport (Bali), Hang Nadim Airport (Riau Islands), Raja Haji Fisabilillah Airport (Riau Islands), as well as Sam Ratulangi Airport (North Sulawesi), he added.
The airports also comprise Zainuddin Abdul Madjid Airport (West Nusa Tenggara), Kualanamu Airport (North Sumatra), Sultan Hasanuddin Airport (South Sulawesi), and Yogyakarta International Airport (Yogyakarta).
"In addition, the circular stipulates that the PPLNs must have a body temperature below 37.5 degrees Celsius and meet other health requirements," the director general noted.
The other requirements include showing a certificate of the second vaccination dose, received at least 14 days before departure; a negative RT-PCR test result from the country of origin, taken a maximum of 48 hours prior to departure; undergoing an RT-PCR test upon arrival; installing the PeduliLindungi app; as well as filling out the Electronic Health Alert Card (e-HAC) Indonesia.
Riyanto asked the directors at the directorate general as well as the heads of the airport authority offices to carry out supervision to ensure the implementation of the circular.
"We will also coordinate with the regional government, military, police, airport task force, port health office, related ministries/institutions, as well as aviation stakeholders," he added.
Thus, with the enactment of the Circular Letter of the Transportation Minister Number 42 of 2022, the Circular Letter of the Transportation Minister Number 33 of 2022 stands revoked and declared invalid.
The Circular Letter of the Transportation Minister Number 33 of 2022 regulated that there were seven entry points for PPLNs in Indonesia.