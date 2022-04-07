English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
It is regulated in the Circular Letter of the Transportation Minister Number 42 of 2022. (Photo: medcom.id)
It is regulated in the Circular Letter of the Transportation Minister Number 42 of 2022. (Photo: medcom.id)

International Travelers Can Enter Indonesia through 10 Airports: Transportation Ministry

English bali transportation covid-19 pandemic
Antara • 07 April 2022 16:07
Jakarta: The Directorate General of Civil Aviation of the Transportation Ministry has informed that currently, international travelers (PPLNs) can enter Indonesia through ten international airports.
 
"It is regulated in the Circular Letter of the Transportation Minister Number 42 of 2022 concerning Instructions for Implementing Overseas Travel by Air Transportation during the COVID-19 Pandemic, which is effective from April 6, 2022," Director General of Civil Aviation at the ministry Novie Riyanto said here on Wednesday.
 
The airports include Soekarno-Hatta Airport (Banten), Juanda Airport (East Java), I Gusti Ngurah Rai Airport (Bali), Hang Nadim Airport (Riau Islands), Raja Haji Fisabilillah Airport (Riau Islands), as well as Sam Ratulangi Airport (North Sulawesi), he added.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


The airports also comprise Zainuddin Abdul Madjid Airport (West Nusa Tenggara), Kualanamu Airport (North Sumatra), Sultan Hasanuddin Airport (South Sulawesi), and Yogyakarta International Airport (Yogyakarta).
 
"In addition, the circular stipulates that the PPLNs must have a body temperature below 37.5 degrees Celsius and meet other health requirements," the director general noted.
 
The other requirements include showing a certificate of the second vaccination dose, received at least 14 days before departure; a negative RT-PCR test result from the country of origin, taken a maximum of 48 hours prior to departure; undergoing an RT-PCR test upon arrival; installing the PeduliLindungi app; as well as filling out the Electronic Health Alert Card (e-HAC) Indonesia.
 
Riyanto asked the directors at the directorate general as well as the heads of the airport authority offices to carry out supervision to ensure the implementation of the circular.
 
"We will also coordinate with the regional government, military, police, airport task force, port health office, related ministries/institutions, as well as aviation stakeholders," he added.
 
Thus, with the enactment of the Circular Letter of the Transportation Minister Number 42 of 2022, the Circular Letter of the Transportation Minister Number 33 of 2022 stands revoked and declared invalid.
 
The Circular Letter of the Transportation Minister Number 33 of 2022 regulated that there were seven entry points for PPLNs in Indonesia. 

 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Regional Governments Should Remain Alert to Forest, Land Fires: BNPB Head

Regional Governments Should Remain Alert to Forest, Land Fires: BNPB Head

English
disaster
Batik, Ikat Workshops Held in San Francisco

Batik, Ikat Workshops Held in San Francisco

English
batik
Indonesia Invites Australia to Invest in Tourism, Creative Economy

Indonesia Invites Australia to Invest in Tourism, Creative Economy

English
tourism
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Jadwal Leg I Perempat Final Liga Europa Malam Ini: Leipzig vs Atalanta, Frankfurt vs Barcelona
Olahraga

Jadwal Leg I Perempat Final Liga Europa Malam Ini: Leipzig vs Atalanta, Frankfurt vs Barcelona

Warga yang Hendak Mudik Diimbau Divaksin <i>Booster</i> Lebih Awal
Nasional

Warga yang Hendak Mudik Diimbau Divaksin Booster Lebih Awal

Menteri ESDM: Antrean BBM Sudah Berkurang
Ekonomi

Menteri ESDM: Antrean BBM Sudah Berkurang

Tak Dicintai Rakyat Sendiri, Bahasa Indonesia Sulit Jadi Bahasa Resmi ASEAN
Pendidikan

Tak Dicintai Rakyat Sendiri, Bahasa Indonesia Sulit Jadi Bahasa Resmi ASEAN

Skandal Dealer Honda MT Haryono, Uang Konsumen Belum Kembali 100%
Otomotif

Skandal Dealer Honda MT Haryono, Uang Konsumen Belum Kembali 100%

Fujiko A. Fujio, Kreator Ninja Hattori Meninggal Dunia
Hiburan

Fujiko A. Fujio, Kreator Ninja Hattori Meninggal Dunia

Menteri Retno Terima Menlu Panama, Paparkan Prioritas RI di G20
Internasional

Menteri Retno Terima Menlu Panama, Paparkan Prioritas RI di G20

Xiaomi 12 Masuk Indonesia 7 April
Teknologi

Xiaomi 12 Masuk Indonesia 7 April

BP Tapera Salurkan Dana FLPP Rp5,08 Triliun untuk 45.777 Rumah
Properti

BP Tapera Salurkan Dana FLPP Rp5,08 Triliun untuk 45.777 Rumah

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!