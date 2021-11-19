Indonesia Records 360 New COVID-19 Cases, 5 Deaths

From Thursday noon until Friday noon, the total number of recovered COVID-19 patients in the country increased by 516 to 4,100,837.
In the same period, Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 5 to 143,714.
CovovaxThe Food and Drug Monitoring Agency (BPOM) has officially issued an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for Covovax COVID-19 vaccine produced by the world’s largest vaccine manufacturer Serum Institute of India (SII).
The Covovax vaccine is a vaccine developed with recombinant glycoprotein spike protein subunit platform technology using Matrix-M1 adjuvant vaccine.
On the safety aspect, the results of a detailed evaluation show that the vaccine has mild to moderate side effects during clinical trials.
The most common side effects include local pain (23.9 percent – 32 percent), tenderness (9.9 percent – ??11.4 percent), headache (15.5 percent – ??19.9 percent), fatigue (8.7 percent – ??17.9 percent), muscle pain/myalgia (8.5 percent – ??15.5 percent), and fever (3.5 percent – ??14.4 percent).
On the efficacy aspect, the results of a seven-day observation show that adults aged 18 years or older who received Covovax complete doses with negative (seronegative) immune status stood at 89.7 percent – 90.4 percent in all cases of COVID-19 with various levels of severity, while moderate to severe cases stood at 86.9 percent -100 percent.
Vaccine efficacy in the elderly group based on the third phase of clinical trials in the UK reached 88.9 percent.
In addition, the results of the second and third phases of clinical trials in India show a good immune response from 14 days measurement after the second dose of Covovax vaccine.
On the quality aspect and compliance with GMP Standards set by the WHO, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), and the European Medicines Agency (EMA), the results of vaccine quality evaluation show that Covovax vaccines have met the requirements according to internationally accepted vaccine quality assessment standards, which include raw materials, antigen bulk, and vaccine products.