English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 5 to 143,714.
Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 5 to 143,714.

Indonesia Records 360 New COVID-19 Cases, 5 Deaths

English covid-19 indonesian government covid-19 cases
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 19 November 2021 19:51
Jakarta: The Indonesian government today recorded 360 COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country to 4,252,705.
 
From Thursday noon until Friday noon, the total number of recovered COVID-19 patients in the country increased by 516 to 4,100,837.
 
In the same period, Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 5 to 143,714.

Covovax

The Food and Drug Monitoring Agency (BPOM) has officially issued an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for Covovax COVID-19 vaccine produced by the world’s largest vaccine manufacturer Serum Institute of India (SII). 
 
The Covovax vaccine is a vaccine developed with recombinant glycoprotein spike protein subunit platform technology using Matrix-M1 adjuvant vaccine. 
 
On the safety aspect, the results of a detailed evaluation show that the vaccine has mild to moderate side effects during clinical trials. 

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


The most common side effects include local pain (23.9 percent – 32 percent), tenderness (9.9 percent – ??11.4 percent), headache (15.5 percent – ??19.9 percent), fatigue (8.7 percent – ??17.9 percent), muscle pain/myalgia (8.5 percent – ??15.5 percent), and fever (3.5 percent – ??14.4 percent). 
 
On the efficacy aspect, the results of a seven-day observation show that adults aged 18 years or older who received Covovax complete doses with negative (seronegative) immune status stood at 89.7 percent – 90.4 percent in all cases of COVID-19 with various levels of severity, while moderate to severe cases stood at 86.9 percent -100 percent. 
 
Vaccine efficacy in the elderly group based on the third phase of clinical trials in the UK reached 88.9 percent. 
 
In addition, the results of the second and third phases of clinical trials in India show a good immune response from 14 days measurement after the second dose of Covovax vaccine.
 
On the quality aspect and compliance with GMP Standards set by the WHO, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), and the European Medicines Agency (EMA), the results of vaccine quality evaluation show that Covovax vaccines have met the requirements according to internationally accepted vaccine quality assessment standards, which include raw materials, antigen bulk, and vaccine products.
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Govt launches Websites to Promote Indonesian Fishery Products

Govt launches Websites to Promote Indonesian Fishery Products

English
food
Investment Minister Supports Move to Expedite 5G Networks in Eastern Indonesia

Investment Minister Supports Move to Expedite 5G Networks in Eastern Indonesia

English
investment
Indonesia Introduces Rubber Asphalt at Dubai Expo

Indonesia Introduces Rubber Asphalt at Dubai Expo

English
Dubai Expo 2020
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Top! RI Masuk Peringkat ke-5 Vaksinasi Terbanyak Dunia
Ekonomi

Top! RI Masuk Peringkat ke-5 Vaksinasi Terbanyak Dunia

Fosil Spesies Dinosaurus Sangat Langka Ditemukan di Brasil
Internasional

Fosil Spesies Dinosaurus Sangat Langka Ditemukan di Brasil

Barito Hancurkan Persiraja
Olahraga

Barito Hancurkan Persiraja

Berkurang, RSDC Wisma Atlet Kemayoran Rawat 223 Pasien Covid-19
Nasional

Berkurang, RSDC Wisma Atlet Kemayoran Rawat 223 Pasien Covid-19

Pasca Permendikbudristek PPKS Terbit Laporan Kekerasan Seksual Bermunculan
Pendidikan

Pasca Permendikbudristek PPKS Terbit Laporan Kekerasan Seksual Bermunculan

New Mitsubishi Xpander Banyak Improvisasi Performa & Kenyamanan
Otomotif

New Mitsubishi Xpander Banyak Improvisasi Performa & Kenyamanan

Ini Cara Kembangkan Bisnis Online Pakai Telegram
Teknologi

Ini Cara Kembangkan Bisnis Online Pakai Telegram

Teaser Pertama Kisah Skandal Seks Pamela Anderson dan Tommy Lee Dirilis
Hiburan

Teaser Pertama Kisah Skandal Seks Pamela Anderson dan Tommy Lee Dirilis

Rumah Terakhir Elon Musk Akhirnya Terjual, Harganya Bikin Melongo
Properti

Rumah Terakhir Elon Musk Akhirnya Terjual, Harganya Bikin Melongo

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!