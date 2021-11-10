English  
Indonesia's official covid-19 death toll was up by 14 to 143,592.
Indonesia Records 480 New Covid-19 Cases, 14 Deaths

English covid-19 indonesian government covid-19 cases
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 10 November 2021 18:40
Jakarta: The Indonesian government today recorded 480 covid-19 cases, bringing the total number of confirmed covid-19 cases in the country to 4,249,323.
 
From Monday noon until Tuesday noon, the total number of recovered covid-19 patients in the country increased by 531 to 4,096,194.
 
In the same period, Indonesia's official covid-19 death toll was up by 14 to 143,592.
 
The Government continues to remain vigilant against the increasing trend of COVID-19 cases, especially in 43 regencies / cities in the islands of Java and Bali in the last seven days. 
 
"There is a trend of increasing cases in Java and Bali islands, mainly in 43 regencies / cities in the last seven days. We will immediately order heads of those regencies / cities to identify and carry out intervention measures to control this rising trend," said Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs and Investment Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan said after attending a virtual limited meeting on evaluation of the public activity restrictions (PPKM) led by President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo, Monday. 

According to Luhut, the Government remains very careful and learns from the experiences of countries in Europe, which experienced a spike in the number of daily cases due to people’s negligence in implementing health protocols.
 
Overall, the PPKM continues to bring positive impacts on controlling COVID-19 pandemic in Indonesia, shown by the confirmed cases in Java and Bali islands that continue to decline, reaching 99 percent from its peak of cases on July 15. 
 
(WAH)
