Kemayoran Athletes Village (Photo:Medcom.id/Christian)
193 Covid-19 Patients Receiving Treatment at Jakarta's Kemayoran Athletes Village Hospital

English jakarta indonesian government covid-19 patients
Fachri Audhia Hafiez • 09 November 2021 15:23
Jakarta: Some 193 covid-19 patients are receiving treatment at Kemayoran Athletes Village Emergency Hospital, Kemayoran, Central Jakarta, according to Indonesia's Covid-19 Task Force.
 
Compared to the previous day, the number of covid-19 patients at the emergency hospital increased by 48 from 145.
 
"Previously, the number reached 145," said Joint Regional Defense Command I spokesperson Marine Colonel Aris Mudian in a written statement on Tuesday.
 
Operated by the Indonesian government, the emergency hospital has been operational since the beginning of the covid-19 pandemic in March 2020.
 
As of today, the emergency hospital has accommodated a total of 128,916 covid-19 patients from all around Indonesia, especially Greater Jakarta region.
 
During the peak of the latest covid-19 wave, the apartment complex could accommodate up to 7,000 covid-19 patients.
 
