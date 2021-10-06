Indonesia Records 1,484 New Covid-19 Cases, 75 Deaths

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini? Happy

Jakarta: The Indonesian government today recorded 1,484 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of confirmed covid-19 cases in the country to 4,223,094.From Tuesday noon until Wednesday noon, the total number of recovered covid-19 patients in the country increased by 2,851 to 4,052,300.In the same period, Indonesia's official covid-19 death toll was up by 75 to 142,413.The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) is launching an ambitious new project that will work with partner countries and the global community to build better preparedness for future global health threats.Discovery & Exploration of Emerging Pathogens - Viral Zoonoses (DEEP VZN), a five-year, approximately $125 million project (pending availability of funds), will strengthen global capacity to detect and understand the risks of viral spillover from wildlife to humans that could cause another pandemic.The COVID-19 pandemic has demonstrated how infectious diseases threaten all of society, up-ending people’s lives and attacking societies at their cores.