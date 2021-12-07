English  
Indonesia Records 261 New COVID-19 Cases

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 07 December 2021 18:31
Jakarta: The Indonesian government today recorded 261 COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country to 4,258,076.
 
From Monday noon until Tuesday noon, the total number of recovered COVID-19 patients in the country increased by 420 to 4,108,717.
 
In the same period, Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 17 to 143,893.
 
This generation of students now risks losing $17 trillion in lifetime earnings in present value, or about 14 percent of today’s global GDP, as a result of COVID-19 pandemic-related school closures, according to a new report published today by the World Bank, UNESCO, and UNICEF. 
 
The new projection reveals that the impact is more severe than previously thought, and far exceeds the $10 trillion estimates released in 2020. 

In addition, The State of the Global Education Crisis: A Path to Recovery report shows that in low- and middle-income countries, the share of children living in Learning Poverty – already 53 percent before the pandemic – could potentially reach 70 percent given the long school closures and the ineffectiveness of remote learning to ensure full learning continuity during school closures.
 
(WAH)
