Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 4 to 144,109.
Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 4 to 144,109.

Indonesia Records 404 New COVID-19 Cases, 4 Deaths

English covid-19 indonesian government covid-19 cases
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 05 January 2022 19:42
Jakarta: The Indonesian government today recorded 404 COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country to 4,264,136.
 
From Tuesday noon to Wednesday noon, the total number of recovered COVID-19 patients in the country increased by 180 to 4,115,149.
 
In the same period, Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 4 to 144,109.
 
Meanwhile, some 1,206 COVID-19 patients are receiving treatment at Kemayoran Athletes Village Emergency Hospital, Kemayoran, Central Jakarta.
 
Compared to the previous day, the number of COVID-19 patients at the emergency hospital rose by 168 from 1038.
 
"The number increased by 168," said Joint Regional Defense Command I spokesperson Marine Colonel Aris Mudian in a written statement on Wednesday.
 
Operated by the Indonesian government, the emergency hospital has been operational since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020.

(WAH)
