Indonesia Records 646 New COVID-19 Cases, 6 Deaths

Jakarta: The Indonesian government today recorded 646 COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country to 4,268,097.
From Tuesday noon to Wednesday noon, the total number of recovered COVID-19 patients in the country increased by 314 to 4,116,692.
In the same period, Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 6 to 144,150
In a bid to boost the people’s immunity following the mutated COVID-19 strain, the Indonesian government has launched third dose of vaccination by prioritizing the elderly and the vulnerable groups.
The recipients of booster vaccine are those with a minimum spacing of six months after a full dose of vaccination.
According to President Joko Widodo (Jokowi), vaccination and discipline in adhering to the health protocols are key to overcoming the COVID-19 pandemic.