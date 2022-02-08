Do Not Worry About Increased Bed Occupancy Rate: Jakarta Deputy Governor

Jakarta: Deputy Governor of Jakarta Ahmad Riza Patria urged the public to not harbor concerns over the increase in bed occupancy rate in Jakarta's COVID-19 referral hospitals as the government had improved infrastructure required to handle COVID-19 cases in the city.
"People need not worry. Do not (believe in) hoaxes. Everyone is listening and waiting for directions from the Jakarta provincial government. We ensure an improvement in facilities and infrastructure, hospitals, sub-district health centers, health workers, oxygen, masks, and PPE for all needs related to COVID -19," Patria stated at the Jakarta City Hall on Monday.
As of Monday, of the 5,818 beds prepared, 63 percent were occupied, an increase from the earlier recorded 62 percent, he stated.
Meanwhile, 34 percent or 254 beds out of the 750 beds in the intensive care unit (ICU) were occupied.
He expected that the government would not need to pull up maximum efforts to ready isolation beds and ICUs, like during the COVID-19 second wave peak in June and July 2021.
"It is known that as of June to July 2021, we have prepared a maximum of 11,500 (beds). Moreover, last year, 1,500 ICUs were provided," he stated.
He reminded the public to follow health protocols with discipline in order to avoid a significant spike in COVID-19 cases, considering the fact that Omicron cases have continued to increase.
"For Jakartans, despite Omicron not being as dangerous as the Delta (counterpart), we still urge people to be in the best place. Ensure that air circulation is good and (the place is thoroughly) cleaned (and) disinfected. All procedures should be conducted properly as best as possible," he stated.
The number of COVID-19 cases in Jakarta as of February 6, 2022, had reached 980,970, with 67,219 active cases, 13,794 deaths, and 899,957 recoveries.