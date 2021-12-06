English  
Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 9 to 143,876.
Indonesia Records 130 New COVID-19 Cases

English covid-19 indonesian government covid-19 cases
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 06 December 2021 17:55
Jakarta: The Indonesian government today recorded 130 COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country to 4,257,817.
 
From Sunday noon until Monday noon, the total number of recovered COVID-19 patients in the country increased by 2,005 to 4,108,297.
 
In the same period, Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 9 to 143,876.
 
Last week, President Jokowi called on the public to raise awareness on the new variant of COVID-19 Omicron that has spread in several countries in the world.
 
The President also emphasized all ranks of the Indonesian National Defense Force (TNI) and the Indonesian National Police (Polri) to intensify the vaccination drive.




Furthermore, the Head of State also affirmed that security personnel posted in country’s borders to have more awareness on the new variant of COVID-19 Omicron considering the national borders are places of entry and exit point for foreign nationals and Indonesian citizens.
 
(WAH)
Indonesia Should Be Trailblazer Rather Than Follower: Jokowi

Capital Market Investors Soar to 6.8 Million in October 2021: OJK

Govt Should Prioritize Needs of Eruption-Affected Residents: House Speaker

Besok, 44 Eks Pegawai KPK Jalani Uji Kompetensi ASN Polri
Mantap! Ekonomi RI Tak Pernah Tumbuh di Bawah Perekonomian Dunia
Dua Menit! Proses Dapatkan KTP Elektronik bagi WNI di Luar Negeri
Pakar Unpad Jelaskan Dampak Cuaca Ekstrem terhadap Erupsi Gunung Semeru
Keren, Jambi Punya Sirkuit untuk Motor & Mobil
Mantan Manajer Beberkan Perlakuan Doddy Sudrajat ke Vanessa Angel
15 Desember Jadi Uji Coba Pertandingan Sepak Bola dengan Penonton
Asus ROG Phone 5s dan 5s Pro Rilis di Indonesia, Pamer Snapdragon 888 Plus
Waspada Ular Kobra pada Musim Hujan, Kenali Sarang dan Cara Mengatasinya!
Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
