Indonesia Records 130 New COVID-19 Cases

Jakarta: The Indonesian government today recorded 130 COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country to 4,257,817.
From Sunday noon until Monday noon, the total number of recovered COVID-19 patients in the country increased by 2,005 to 4,108,297.
In the same period, Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 9 to 143,876.
Last week, President Jokowi called on the public to raise awareness on the new variant of COVID-19 Omicron that has spread in several countries in the world.
The President also emphasized all ranks of the Indonesian National Defense Force (TNI) and the Indonesian National Police (Polri) to intensify the vaccination drive.
Furthermore, the Head of State also affirmed that security personnel posted in country’s borders to have more awareness on the new variant of COVID-19 Omicron considering the national borders are places of entry and exit point for foreign nationals and Indonesian citizens.