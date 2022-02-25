English  
Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 244 to 147,586. (Photo: medcom.id)
Indonesia Records 49,447 New COVID-19 Cases, 244 Deaths

English covid-19 indonesian government covid-19 cases
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 25 February 2022 17:47
Jakarta: The Indonesian government today recorded 49,447 COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country to 5,457,775.
 
From Wednesday noon to Thursday noon, the total number of recovered COVID-19 patients in the country increased 461,361 to 4,736,234.
 
In the past 24 hours, Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 244 to 147,586.

mRNA Vaccine

Five more countries will receive support from the global mRNA hub in South Africa: Bangladesh, Indonesia, Pakistan, Serbia and Vietnam, the World Health Organization (WHO) has said.
 
"Indonesia is one of the countries that continuously supports vaccine equity and equal access to COVID-19 vaccines for all countries, including through transfer of vaccine technology and know-how to developing countries," said Retno Marsudi, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Indonesia, in a press release on Wednesday.
 
According to the United Nations (UN) agency, these countries have been vetted by a group of experts and proved that they have the capacity to absorb the technology and, with targeted training, move to production stage relatively quickly.
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
BERITA LAINNYA
