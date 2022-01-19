English  
Indonesia Records 1,745 New COVID-19 Cases, 9 Deaths

English covid-19 indonesian government covid-19 cases
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 19 January 2022 17:59
Jakarta: The Indonesian government today recorded 1,745 COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country to 4,275,528.
 
From Tuesday noon to Monday noon, the total number of recovered COVID-19 patients in the country increased by 504 to 4,120,540.
 
In the past 24 hours, Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 9 to 144,192.
 
In light of the spike in COVID-19 cases triggered by the Omicron variant, President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) has called on the public to stay vigilant.
 
However, the President has also said there is no need to overreact.

According to the President, various studies including reports from the World Health Organization unveiled that the Omicron variant is more easily transmitted yet cause milder symptoms.
 
(WAH)
