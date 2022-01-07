English  
The Indonesian government plans to vaccinate more than 208 million people.
Over 116 Million People in Indonesia Fully Vaccinated against COVID-19

English covid-19 indonesian government vaccine
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 07 January 2022 18:10
Jakarta: Some 560,300 people received their second of covid-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours, taking the number of fully vaccinated people to 116,114,884, Indonesia's covid-19 task force stated on Friday.
 
Meanwhile, 819,816 people received their first dose of covid-19 vaccine in the same period, bringing the number of people who are at least partially vaccinated against covid-19 to 168,819,593.
 
To achieve herd immunity, the Indonesian government plans to vaccinate more than 208 million people.

COVID-19 Update

The Indonesian government recorded 518 COVID-19 cases today, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country to 4,265,187.
 
From Thursday noon to Friday noon, the total number of recovered COVID-19 patients in the country increased by 214 to 4,115,572.
 
In the same period, Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 5 to 144,121.
 
(WAH)
